Periya twin murder: Kerala HC allows withdrawal of accused’s bail pleas

The petition was filed by second accused Saji C George of Pullur, ninth accused Murali of Thannithode and 10th accused T Ranjith alias Appu.

Published: 14th June 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed as withdrawn the bail petitions filed by three accused persons in the case related to the murder of Youth Congress leaders Kripesh and Sarath Lal in Periya in February. The petition was filed by second accused Saji C George of Pullur, ninth accused Murali of Thannithode and 10th accused T Ranjith alias Appu.

When the petition came up for hearing, counsel for the accused sought the court’s permission to withdraw the petition as they wished to move the sessions court concerned for bail. The court granted permission and noted that the petition, which was filed before the vacation Bench, was adjourned on several occasions following the request made by the prosecution.

When the matter came up on June 12, the prosecution again sought an adjournment and the matter was specifically posted for Thursday at 3 pm. However, the petitioner sought permission to withdraw the case for the reason best known to the counsel for the petitioner, observed the court. 

Meanwhile, the court asked the prosecution as to why it was so anxious about the Periya twin murder case. “Why should the prosecution worry about all these things? This is not a special case,” observed the High Court when the prosecution tried to clarify the reason for seeking adjournment of the bail petition.
The court also cautioned the petitioners that seeking permission to withdraw the bail petition after a long time was improper.

