Race for Kochi Metro’s new MD begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following A P M Mohammed Hanish’s sudden ouster as Kochi Metro Rail Ltd managing director(CMD) on Wednesday, speculation is rife on the new incumbent for the high-visibility post.



KMRL sources said the official letter removing Hanish as Kochi Metro chief and his replacement is yet to be received. They hinted that Chief Secretary Tom Jose will be given temporary charge of KMRL MD.

“Tom Jose was Kochi Metro’s first managing director. Even now, he is very keen on various projects being implemented by Kochi Metro. We cannot rule out the chances of giving the MD’s post to him as an additional charge,” sources said.

At this crucial juncture, with Kochi Metro all set to extend its service upto Thykkoodam by July, the government cannot keep the post vacant for long. Many names, including that of T K Jose, are being considered, it is learnt. “The Water Metro Project will be rolled out next year. The canal revitalisation project is also being implemented by KMRL. Kochi Metro Phase II till Kakkanad will have to be launched next year. Hence, only an experienced officer can handle the post,” said sources.

The KMRL managing director is also the chairman of Kochi Smart City Mission. “Once the Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) Act comes into effect, KMRL will be the umbrella body which will control all major transport and infrastructure development projects of Kochi. It is indeed a plum post, but quite challenging as well,” they said. Hanish took over as KMRL MD, in November 2017.