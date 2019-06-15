Home Cities Kochi

A helpline for the elderly

Senior citizens wanting to report their grievance can call 1056. PEACE 
call centre will listen to their woes 

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a first-of-its-kind community-focused initiative seeking to address senior abuse or elderly mistreatment, Magics, an NGO based in Kochi, is set to launch a Prevention of Elder Abuse Cell (PEACE) helpline. 

While the project was ideated by Magics, which has been working in the domain of elderly care for the last few years, the Kochi chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) forwarded the proposal to its national committee. “Though the initial focus was small, the helpline will now be launched all over the country piloted by Kerala. The National Health Mission (NHM) has also come forth promising to render its resources. The DISHA helpline number under NHM has hence been integrated with PEACE. Senior citizens wanting to report their grievance can call 1056, they will be redirected to PEACE call centre,” said Dr Praveen G Pai, chairman of Magics.  

The helpline cell which is being driven by Magics in collaboration with NHM, Kerala Social Security Mission and IMA will be operational from today across the state. Two other NGOs have also been brought under the umbrella of the initiative. “Kerala State Service Pensioners' Union and Senior Citizens Friends Welfare Association will be important stakeholders in the project. They have a wide network of units and members. Apart from this, we are working towards partnering with local old age homes and NGOs,” said Dr Praveen.

Once a call is made to PEACE helpline detailing the grievance, a case report prepared by Magics will be sent to Vayomitram and NHM volunteers stationed close to the redressal seeker or other stakeholders depending on the severity. A follow-up call ensuring remedy will be the last step in the process. The initiative's aim is not only to address senior abuse but also to raise awareness about the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (MWPSC) Act, 2007. 

“Training sessions on various facets of the landmark act will be held every three months. Our objective is to train NGO workers or local elderly club presidents so that they can act as mediators and councillors in case of conflict between senior parents and children. The first of these sessions will be conducted next week,” said Dr Praveen.

Prevention of Elder Abuse Cell

