A thattukada that caters to all your senses

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Vytilla is like any other typical junction in Kochi; Buses plying, metro workers in action and commuters eager to reach their homes. What makes the junction noteworthy are the four thattukadas that align it, whose lights refuse to flicker even after the street lights wear themselves out. However, the last stall will undoubtedly trigger all your senses.

Sight



The long queue of customers would be the first to catch your eye. Move closer and you will notice the thattukada manned by two women, doling out chicken fry at an extraordinary speed. The stall which displays a banner saying 'Chicken 65: 100 gms for Rs 30', is manned by P Smitha, a Changanassery native, and her helper, Kanchan from Uttar Pradesh. Smitha's thattukada was among the first in the region to serve cheap and lip-smacking tasty chicken fry, 100 gms for Rs 30.

"The other thattukada owners were serving it for Rs 60. They immediately switched to Rs 30 upon seeing my business soar," a shy Smitha says, with her ally, the balance scales.

Sound

It is rather difficult to speak to Smitha, respecting her need to serve customers without delay. "My mother and I started the thattukada four years ago, at this very junction, as a source of income. After a short while, she left it to me. For months, I cooked and served customers by myself. Then I'd have temporary helpers from other states. Now its Kanchan," she smiles at her helper, who has a no-nonsense attitude while she dutifully attends to the frying pan. "We started off with chicken 65 and mutton soup. Later we added spring chicken, quail fry, chicken soup, chappatti, porotta and appam," she says.

Smell

Wafting through the air is the aroma, a blend of spices and coconut oil, serving as your catalyst to venture further and request her best preparations.

Touch

Her most popular delicacy, Chicken 65, comprises pieces of chicken, browned to a lovely shade, garnished with onion, crispy curry leaves and a slice of lemon to sharpen your taste buds.

Taste

With loyal customers thronging the stall, they pinpoint to her USP. 'The taste', someone says. "All my masalas are home-made. It is a special blend and I start preparing them and marinating the chicken at 12 pm and arrive at the junction at 6 pm. Also, the meat is solely fried in coconut oil," says the Chalikkavattom resident.

A bite into the chicken offers the proof. Sans artificiality, the chicken is a paradox, soft but crisp, 'naadan'(local), a crunchy snack to accompany your choice of drink.



"My husband picks me when I wrap up at 11.30 pm. Earlier, there was a beverage counter nearby and the customers would give me a hard time. The journey was by no means easy; I hated the toil initially and there weren't other women who ran a thattukada in the vicinity. I have been frightened several times working at night but I never gave up," she says while she attends to the next customer.

Truly, a woman in a man's world.