Home Cities Kochi

Colour your way through two countries

Russian national Alena Earath’s adult colouring book, ‘Reminiscence: A Colourful Travelogue’, is all about Indian and Russian cultures

Published: 15th June 2019 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Did you know that until the 11th century, only wood was used for the construction of churches in Russia? Or that the bread played a significant role in the lives of Slavs? That, according to Russian custom, guests were greeted with bread and salt, a custom adopted from the Pagan culture where bread was considered a deity. Or how much the Samovar is weaved into the Russian tea culture? How about discovering all these nuggets of information as you colour your way around. Unearth these jewels of information as you colour your heart’s fill on the colouring book ‘Reminiscence: A Colourful Travelogue’, an adult colouring book illustrated by Alena Earath. 

Alena, a Russian national who made India her home after her marriage, has come up with a one-of-its-kind adult colouring book, which, while tracing her eventful journey from Russia to Kerala through art, offers an array of illustrations you can paint and play around with. 

The work of two years has come to fruition with Alena self-publishing her colouring book. The book gives a snapshot of the cultures of India and Russia. 

The elements from both countries are illustrated by Alena in black and white. Alena who completed her higher medical education in Russia chose art over the medical profession. And she has come up with the book hoping to do her bit to help people bust stress and relax. “Although I am not practising medicine, I thought of how I can help people relax. Colouring process is, in fact, a kind of therapy for people affected with chronicle illness. It will help them relax. Also, colouring improves the motor communication of the two hemispheres of the brain,” says Alena. 

The idea struck her two years ago when the two countries were celebrating 70 years of diplomatic friendship. “I thought of combining the elements of both the countries and created art. It is a blend of two amazing cultures. Creating the illustrations took over a year. I have also brought out several hidden facts about the two cultures by providing details about the illustrations,” says the artist.

The book starts with an air carrier on its way to India and then takes you through the major elements of India. Next, the air carrier goes to Russia, signifying Alena’s journey to Russia and takes you through her memories. “I have included all my favourite memories from Russia and everything that greeted me once I came to Kerala,” says Alena.

“The book is also for those who work all day at the office. They can come home, find a quiet place and relax with maybe just one colour pencil,” she says. She says that it was the support of her husband Manoj Earath and son Milen that has helped her delve more into art. Alena says that art is her life. “It’s all for me. I’ll be glad if it can help someone in some way or other using these colouring books,” she adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp