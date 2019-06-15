Home Cities Kochi

‘Commissionerates will make policing more effective’

According to him, Commissionerates are important for modernising policing system.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the formation of Police Commissionerates in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode still remains a topic of discussion, former DGP and National Police University nodal officer Alexander Jacob came out in support of the novel initiative on Friday. According to him, Commissionerates are important for modernising policing system.

He was speaking on the topic ‘Police of the modern era’ as part of Kerala Police Association’s Ernakulam rural district convention held at Perumbavoor.  “The Commissionerate intends to make the policing system more effective. Under the Commissionerate system, the police will have more magisterial powers enabling it to take crucial decisions,” he said.

However, he claimed that some are attempting to put a tab on introducing the Commissionerates by creating controversies. “Some people claim that the powers of IAS officers will be infringed. Some claim that the Home Department will take over the rights of the Revenue Department. There is no truth in such campaigns,” he said.

According to him, qualified police officers, without considering their grades, should be given the power to investigate cases. Research work should be done on policing at universities which will make the Police Department more effective.

