‘Extreme Ultra’ strides helped him scale heights 

KOCHI: When Tenzing Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary set their foot on Mount Everest in 1953, it inspired millions to follow their path. But have you ever heard of the Tenzing Hillary Everest Marathon? This event is the world's highest marathon held from Mt Everest Base Camp every year commemorating the historical ascent by the duo.

Anenthu Sukumaran, who works in Cochin Shipyard, competed in the 60 km Extreme Ultra category of the marathon and finished in 16 hours, the best timing recorded by an Indian to date. After Anenthu's graduation from the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, he used to travel every weekend. His stint with the marathon began with Kochi Marathon in 2015, after he returned from a Leh-Ladakh trip. “The initial days were a struggle. When my timing in half marathon became better, I started trying full marathons,” said Anenthu.

The next was the marathon at Khardung La Pass in 2017, a 72-km marathon at the highest motorable pass as part of Ladakh Marathon. “There was a woman for that event from whom I came to know about the Everest Marathon. So I started preparing for that by running 100-mile marathons,” he said. Anenthu's initial plan was to participate in the Everest Marathon and La Ultra Marathon at Ladakh this year. Since the registration for La Ultra was closed earlier, he opted for the Everest Marathon. “It was an experience I never had before. Usually, all the runners start a marathon fresh. But here, we have to trek to the starting point at base camp. The trekking alone takes around 12 days. We can stay for a night at the camp and the marathon starts the next day.” He says one has to be careful while trekking to the camp. “We have to keep our body fit and free from injuries during the trek. Reaching the base camp itself is very difficult as the climate is uncertain and we have to trek through unfamiliar terrain. The climate of base camp changes anytime. The stay at the camp will help us adjust to the climate during the marathon.” The marathon concludes at Namche Bazaar.

Though the contestants run again through the place they trekked, the organisers have added another 20-km route, which gives a different experience. “I never have run through such terrain. We are made to run through routes that sherpas use. The terrain is extreme and we have to be so careful. However, they gave support runners at these points. At times, helicopters flew below the tracks we ran,” he adds. The marathon starts at an altitude of 5,300 m and ends at 3,400 m. “There were some really steep curves in between. So it was never easy,” he added. So what all should one be careful while participating in the marathon? “For regular runners, they just have to cope up with altitude sickness. Keep your body fit and injury-free during trekking to the base camp.

Have foods that keep you comfortable. Always keep the body hydrated. And importantly, focus on your run always, don't get distracted by the splendid views.” He says the Cochin Shipyard management has always been cooperative in his ventures. “I ran the Kargil Marathon with a printed t-shirt requesting funds to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund," he said. His plans to participate in the La Ultra and Everest Marathons next year