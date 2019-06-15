FreshtoHome to expand its operation to Kozhikode in a week

Home Cities Kochi

India's largest online fresh fish and meat store FreshtoHome on Thursday announced that it will expand its operation to Kozhikode within a week.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: India's largest online fresh fish and meat store FreshtoHome on Thursday announced that it will expand its operation to Kozhikode within a week.

The Bengaluru headquartered e-commerce chain delivers fish and meat at doorstep procured from over 1500 fishermen and farmers. The company currently boasts of more than 4 lakh customers across five states including Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharastra, and Kerala. "The trial run of extending the business to Kozhikode is underway. We hope to go live by as early as next week," said Shanawaz Kadavil, founder and CEO of FreshtoHome.

According to Shanawaz, the company aims to restructure the country's food supply chain by providing customers with direct from farm produce devoid of preservative chemicals. 
The management claims a turn over of over `150 crores annually. The company has also announced its series A funding led by CE ventures with participation from Das Capital, Kortschak Investments, TICER Partners and other Asia and Silicon Valley based investors.

