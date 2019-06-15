Kochi needs special attention for infrastructure development: HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday observed that Kochi is one of the most congested cities in the state which requires proper and sufficient attention from the public authorities for improvement and development of infrastructure.



Justice Shaji P Chaly made the observation while directing the state government to complete the project to widen the Pulleppady-Thammanam road in a year with the aid and assistance of all the stakeholders, including the Kochi Corporation and the GCDA. The court directed the state government to convene a meeting of all stakeholders within two months to raise funds and finalise the schedule to complete the project.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Dr Priyarenjini S, consultant neurologist, Kadavanthra, seeking a directive to complete the road widening. Though sufficient fund was collected from the public, the government failed to implement the project. It was included in the District Flagship Infrastructures Projects having an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore.

The court observed that the state government and all other stakeholders interested in the development of Kochi city ought to have taken emergent steps to complete the project included by the state government in the District Flagship Infrastructures Projects in 2015. In fact, the government had started to collect `1 as additional tax on the sale of petrol and diesel to raise fund for the projects. Having collected the money, the state government should have made every effort to implement the project at a faster pace. The court criticised the government for its decision to drop the project. The court said that having raised the funds for the project, the government is not at liberty to back out from the project. It is still in force. The state government is duty bound to discharge the duties and obligations undertaken by it, treating it as a promise given by the government to the public.

The court pointed out that many people had surrendered their valuable properties and the work was carried out partly. Therefore, the government’s attempt to resile from the activity is nothing but a clog on the fair public administration, thereby rendering the inaction to execute the promise as illegal. It was nothing short of criminal breach of promise.

The court said it is one of the roads through which traffic congestion can be avoided in the city. Many residents had cooperated with the implementation of the project by surrendering valuable lands in the prime location of Kochi city, free of cost. The district administration informed the court that altogether 94 persons had surrendered their land free of cost, and the extent so surrendered was 1.1934 hectares. The administration had obtained `10 crore from the government in November 2016.