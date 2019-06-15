Home Cities Kochi

Labourer from Kanyakumari stabbed to death at Chottanikkara

 A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death at Vennikulam near Chottanikkara early on Friday. The deceased was identified as Dineshan hailing from Kanyakumari.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death at Vennikulam near Chottanikkara early on Friday. The deceased was identified as Dineshan hailing from Kanyakumari. He was staying at a rented house at Vennikulam. According to the police, the deceased was a labourer and had been staying in the area for the past six months. 

Around 2 am, residents heard a loud noise from a house in the locality. They found a person struggling after suffering stab injuries. “Soon, we were informed about the incident and the person was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he succumbed to injury on the way to the hospital,” an officer at the Chottanikkara police station said.

Police suspect that the death occurred owing to blood loss as the victim could be taken to hospital only after an hour. His bike was found abandoned on the wayside at a distance from the crime spot. According to the police, Dineshan had a heated argument with some youths recently. They have been directed to appear at the police station for interrogation. “We suspect that Dineshan was chased down and stabbed by a group of persons. We have identified the accused persons and they will be arrested soon,” an official said.

After completing the postmortem, the body was handed over to the relatives on Friday evening. Later his body was taken to his native place.

