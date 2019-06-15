Lekha brings dead to life

Soniya Antony By

KOCHI: Have you ever thought of life after death? The question may seem profound in a human-centric perspective. However, in a materialistic sense, most of us never go looking for things once dead or discarded. But nothing goes by the hands of Thiruvananthapuram-based Lekha Radhakrishnan without undergoing a drastic makeover. It’s like her hands have magic: She could fulfil a bird’s wish to fly high and a bud’s urge to bloom from a smelly heap of fish remnants. As of now, she has made over 300 handicraft items from waste materials, food, clay and whatnot.

During the day, Lekha is a government employee. Even after a tiring day at the office, she never stops experimenting creatively at home. “Not a single day passes without creating new artwork. Though you need a lot of patience for this, I really enjoy what I do,” says Lekha.

Along with her artworks and showpieces made out of fish remnants, she also crafted earrings using quilling paper and chains with juice straws in innovative ways. “The idea of designing ornaments using wheat flour may sound absurd but I have a huge collection of ornaments and replicas of animals made with the material,” says Lekha. “I also use date seeds, pistachio shells, bubble gum, red lucky seed, pumpkin seed, beads, plastic cover and so, which gives an organic touch to my artwork.”

In 2015, she saw herself being recognised by the India Book of Records for her 300 artworks made from waste materials. She also achieved recognition from Universal Records Forum, Eastern Boomika, Hindustan Latex and from various associations in the following years.

Lekha’s dream is to start an art gallery for tourists and students. “I want to be the first person to enter Guinness World Records for recycling fish waste without using chemicals,” she says.