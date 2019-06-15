Home Cities Kochi

Manikandan: The deer who loves banana fritters!

Have you ever heard of a deer with an appetite for fried delicacies? Meet Manikandan, the sambar deer which relishes banana fritter (pazham pori).

Published: 15th June 2019 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Manikandan in front of a restaurant. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

Sambar deer are shy mammals that get scared and vanish into the wilderness on hearing even the slightest sound. But Manikandan, usually spotted at Pokalappara near Vazhachal, has no qualms about moving around amid vehicles on the lonely road in thick forest.

Manikandan frequents the hamlet and waits in front of the restaurants that serve local delicacies to the tourists.

“What will he eat,” Selvam, a tourist who came with his family, asked a shopkeeper.

“He eats banana fritters and that’s what he likes the most,” he replied.

The kids served him the fritters and Manikandan was not averse to posing for them as they shot selfies with him in the frame munching the delicacy.

“He shuttles between the forest and Pokalappara junction at regular intervals. Recently he lost his antlers in a fight within the herd. He’s not scared of people, but hasn’t attacked anyone,” said the shop owner.

A couple of college students tried to feed him grass, but Manikandan was not enthused.

Manikandan strayed into the hamlet as a fawn years ago and got acquainted with the shop owners there. Tourists started feeding him and as Manikandan grew up, the sambar deer with large rugged antlers became an attraction for the tourists. With restrictions on feeding wild animals in place, the shopkeepers ensure no forest staff is around before serving banana fritters to Manikandan.

Tourists from Kerala proceeding to Valpara and people from Tamil Nadu visiting Athirappally waterfalls frequent the jungle road and Pokalappara has become a buzz, thanks to Manikandan.

