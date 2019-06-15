Home Cities Kochi

Palarivattom flyover: Vigilance raids construction firm, MD’s home

The raids which started at 3.30 pm went on till 8 pm; crucial documents and records were seized in the operation 
 

Published: 15th June 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Ernakulam Unit, probing the alleged corruption in the construction of  Palarivattom flyover, on Friday raided the office of the construction company which built the bridge and the residence of its managing director. Crucial documents and records were seized in the operation .

The raids which started at 3.30 pm went on till 8 pm. Two separate teams comprising  Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau officers conducted the raids - while one group swooped down on the RDS Project Ltd office at Panampilly Nagar, another party inspected the apartment belonging to company MD Sumit Goyal at Kakkanad. 

“Details regarding bank transaction and funds used for constructing the flyover have been seized. Based on the records seized, we will interrogate Sumit Goyal again,” an officer said.

The seized documents and records will be submitted before Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Saturday. Last week, VACB had registered a case against RDS Project Ltd and identified officers of Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK), the implementing agency of the flyover project, and KITCO, consultants of the project, for errors in the bridge’s design and structure  The flyover commissioned in 2016 was closed to traffic after a study by IIT Madras found that the bridge posed a threat to motorists’ safety.

Projects by RDS

  • ROB at Pulleppady, Kochi
  • ROB at Tripunithura
  • Pala-Erattupetta 12 km  stretch
  • 44km- long Vattavada-Munnar Road
  • 11 km- long Perumpayil-Kozhikode Road
  • 25km -long Vypeen-Pallippuram Road
  • 30 km-long Sultan Bathery-Pulpally Road
  • Widening to four lane and strengthening of existing two lane carriageway of NH-47 including Bridges from Vyttila to Aroor
  • Remaining maintenance work of Kumily-Poopara Road
  • ROB at Koilandy
  • Salim Rajan ROB near KSRTC Bus station in Ernakulam

Status of assets under scanner

Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau is also checking the status of assets constructed by RDS company for government agencies in Kerala. According to the vigilance officers, RDS has been involved in various construction works, including those of roads, bridges and building in Kerala since 2003. It also carried out construction work for armed forces in Kerala and Central departments. The company has also built bridges of RBDCK( Roads and Bridges Development Corporation Kerala) for over a decade. 

Palarivattom flyover

