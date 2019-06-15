Home Cities Kochi

Propagating the light of knowledge

Education and tribals don’t seem to go hand in hand due to various reasons. The primary one being the lack of infrastructure facilities like school buildings and hostels.

Techies from Think Palm Technologies Pvt Ltd interact with the teacher and students of Anchukudy MGLC in Kuttampuzha forest range Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Education and tribals don’t seem to go hand in hand due to various reasons. The primary one being the lack of infrastructure facilities like school buildings and hostels. But all those problems will be a thing of the past with the implementation of the ‘Kaithiri’ project, launched by the District Education Department in association with various government, non-government and private institutions. 

Recently, under the initiative, K S Kusumum, the Deputy Director of Education (DDE), along with the officers from the District Education Department and staff of Think Palm Technologies Pvt Ltd, an IT company based in Infopark, visited the Multi-grade Learning Centers (MGLC) tribal settlements in Kuttampuzha Forest Range. “We distributed school accessories like bags, water bottles, and sports items at the MGLCs,” said S M Aliyar, block programme officer, Samagra Shiksha Kerala. 

There is a saying that the words out the mouth of an innocent always rings true. The very truth of their plight was reflected in the words of a tiny tot studying at the Anchukudi MGLC who said, “We have been waiting for a miracle to happen! The school accessories that we had are all in tatters and we were hoping against hope to get some new ones. So, the gifts bore by the officers took us by surprise.” The words didn’t leave a single eye dry and it also triggered some pledges to do more for the kids.

According to the DDE, the children from the tribal settlements are brilliant and if they are provided with the right guidance they will be able to reach great heights. “The zeal and energy with which the teachers of the MGLCs teach their students are an example for all others,” said Kusumam. According to her, Kaithiri will be a continuous process and all help will be provided to the MGLCs to improve their situation.

