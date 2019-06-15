Runway recarpeting: No daytime flights for 4 months from Nov 20

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There will be no daytime flights at the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) for four months from November 20 due to the mandatory recarpeting work of runways, which is done every 10 years.



“As the mandatory runway re-carpeting work of Cochin Airport is slated for November, CIAL has instructed airlines to reschedule their daytime services for four months from November 20. The major re-carpeting work will continue till March 28, 2020. There will be no flights from 10 am-6pm during the period. The daytime flights will be rescheduled to the night,” CIAL said in a release.

As per the prescribed practice all airports should recarpet the runway once every 10 years. Cochin Airport had started commercial operations in 1999 and its runway underwent the first re-carpeting in 2009. This is the second re-carpeting work fixed for the 3,400 m-long and 60 m-wide runway and will cost Rs 151 crore.

“The work, includes re-tarring, maintenance and overhauling of entire stretch of the runway, taxiway etc. The daily re-tarred portion has to be prepared for flight operations by the time the runway is handed back for normal operations,” it said.

During the course of the runway’s recarpeting, the AGL (Airfield Ground Lighting) system will be upgraded to CAT III from Existing CAT I. This will considerably improve the operational efficiency and aerodrome safety especially during low- visibility and adverse weather conditions.

As part of CAT III lighting system, the spacing of existing runway centreline lights will be reduced from existing 30 m to 15 m and runway will be provided touchdown zone lighting and approach side row lighting.

CIAL has already asked airlines to reschedule their timetable for the period so as to provide passengers, who book in advance, with the updated schedule. At present, CIAL handles 240 aircraft movements daily.

As the majority of international flights operate from 6pm- 9am, the recarpeting is not going to affect the international traffic in a big way. But around 35 domestic flights will have to be rescheduled.