The many hues of unbridled imagination

Dan Maria Danty By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The paintings on the wall remind one of the covers of notebooks back in school days – trees of various kinds, rectangle houses propped precariously next to intense blue lakes and looming mountain ranges watching over all.

The canvases on the wall present the world as seen and imagined by a group of students, each standing alongside their creations with smiles brimming with pride and excitement. Gazing over the paintings, one cannot help but marvel at the beauty within the eyes of these young beholders. This is Pratheeksha, a students’ painting exhibition organised by Music Hope Academy at Neericode.

The event, conducted by Company of Artists for Radiance of Peace (CARP), collates the artworks of around 58 young artists belonging to Music Hope Academy and the parishes of Neericode and Chakkaraparambu. The event was inaugurated by Hibi Eden MP on Wednesday in the presence of members of CARP including Rev Ebey Edassery, Rev Fr Paul Parecattil and Rev Roy M Thottam.



“The aim of this exhibition is to promote creativity among children in an age submerged in social media. This is a unique opportunity to motivate them to see the beauty of nature and give colour,” says Fr Paul, who is the vicar of St George Church, Chakkaraprambu. For him, the exhibition attempts to illumine the innocence of the thoughts which binds the canvas and the young artist.

As the name suggests, the exhibition hopes for a future where art will be beneficial in the lives of these young artists. The students from around 20 schools in various parts of the city are being guided by Music Hope Academy and members of CARP. The exhibition is a five-day event and will be on at Durbar Art Gallery till Sunday.