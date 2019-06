By Express News Service

KOCHI: oscar awardee Resul Pookutty released the biography of philanthropist John Geevarghese, ‘Eithihasika Jeevitham’, at a function held in Kochi, the other day.

The first copy of the book was handed over to Justice B Benjamin Koshy in the presence of John Geevarghese.

John Geevarghese, known for his philanthropy and entrepreneurship in Gujarat, has been acknowledged and recognized by both govt and private organisations many times over.