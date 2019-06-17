A pinch of art for the day

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As you enter Studio Pepperfry at Panampilly Nagar, you’re greeted with a plethora of paintings ranging from mural work to still life, realism, abstract and everything in between. Right away, you picture how each frame would look on your walls. You realise the paintings would absolutely add to the aesthetics of your modern house, your friends’ contemporary nest and probably even your grandfather’s traditional residence. And that is artist Vineetha Menon’s USP. Her art caters to your soul, or rather, your home. Currently showcasing her work ‘Add Some Art To Your Day’, at the studio, the exhibition comprising art with acrylic will be held until Tuesday.

Minimalist artwork with prints of leaves, folklore painted as a mural, people featuring in her figurative paintings and abstracts dominated by colour, there is one to capture every eye.

“I had started out with fashion designing. But my love for painting surpassed design so I quit the former and embarked on the latter. Initially, I started out with exhibitions. Currently, I work for architects and interior designers. I do paintings for homes and hotels, resorts. I personally visit the site, gauge the opinion of my clients, indulge in discussions with the interior designers and figure the apt painting for the wall,” says the Palakkad native who moved to Kochi two years ago.

Unlike most artists with a definitive style, Vineetha’s range is impressive. “I personally love the abstract. I’m quite fast at it and prefer finishing a painting within a day. The primary is that abstract paintings can’t be reproduced in its originality, unlike figurative ones. Also, the latter can be limiting,” the 30-year-old says. With the canvas as her ally since the past 16 years, Vineetha has produced over 5,000 paintings.

Keeping Vineetha’s profession in mind, it is of little wonder that she chose an interior design studio to host her paintings. “The first question I ask my clients here is ‘Where will you keep this?’ The location goes a long way in helping me picture the work. I ask about their house, I’ve even asked for a picture of their wall. The painting could have been done by a famous artist but if not placed in the right place, it lacks value,” says the artist.

She stresses how homes have changed over the years. “People have become extremely choosy about what goes into their homes, starting with the colour of their bedspread,” she continues.

Why did she choose to work for interiors though? “I was commissioned by an artist years ago for a painting which was 20 metres long. The client was extremely happy with it - this was a turning point for me. Most artists solely have the freedom to paint. I have an additional one; I get to choose where to place the painting,” she smiles.