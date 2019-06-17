Home Cities Kochi

Ambitious Hydrofoil Cruise Vessel project remains a non-starter

The Hydrofoil Cruise Vessel project, poised to be a booster for Kerala’s tourism sector still remains a non-starter.

Published: 17th June 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Hydrofoil cruise vessels docked at Cochin Port for the past three years, awaiting the approval of the Director General of Shipping | Albin Mathew

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Hydrofoil Cruise Vessel project, poised to be a booster for Kerala’s tourism sector still remains a non-starter. The initiative announced three years ago, planned to connect Kochi with Vizhinjam and Beypore ports.

Though the two Athens-registered vessels were brought to Kochi in July 2016, the delay in obtaining safety certificates from the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) and the Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) is cited as the reasons for the non-starter of service.

However, Port Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran is optimistic about kickstarting the service soon. “I have inspected the customisation work of the vessel last month. The efforts to get the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) classification for the vessels and approval from Director General (DG) of Shipping for the service are underway. Though we have officially requested for the approval, no response has been received till date. We are planning to reach out to them soon,” said the minister.

On the other hand, the officials give a different picture. “The project will take a while to be operational. The survey to get the MMD approval is still going on. As Safe Boat Trip Private Limited, the agency which was assigned to initiate the service hasn’t had clarity on when to start the service, the department hasn’t taken up the proposal to construct floating jetties at Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. Still, they can use the existing berth facility at Beypore and Vizhinjam once they commence the service,” said a senior official of the department.

The vessels were shipped here by the agency in response to an expression of interest (EOI) floated by the Ports Department. Last month, the state government has handed over all the assets and liabilities of the department to the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB). “As the department is the only facilitator in the project, we have limitations to be directly involved in the issue. But we are regularly in touch with the firm,” said the official.  Earlier, the Cochin Port Trust has allocated an exclusive berth for the project without remitting any fee and gave space for customising the vessels at a reduced rate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hydrofoil Cruise Vessel project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp