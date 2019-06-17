Home Cities Kochi

Flood was the biggest challenge I faced: K Mohammed Y Safirulla

District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla, who is set to leave the post and assume charge as the new SGST additional commissioner, talks to Express about his tenure and the challenges he faced like Oc

Published: 17th June 2019 06:50 AM

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The tenure of outgoing Ernakulam District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla witnessed  major challenges on an unprecedented scale, including Ockhi cyclone, mid-August's flood, drought and Nipah outbreak, which were tackled successfully through a combination of hands-on approach and administrative mettle.  His impressive showing fetched Safirulla the Best Collector Award in 2018. Under his watch, Ernakulam was adjudged the best district for water conservation programmes in 2018 by the Ministry of Water Resources. Safirulla's pioneering  'Numma Oonu' project was lauded by the President's office. As he prepares to assume charge as the new  SGST additional commissioner, Safirullah takes  time out to speak to Express.

Excerpts

You had to deal with Ockhi, drought, mid-August's flood and the Nipah scare. Which was the most challenging one?
Without doubt, mid-August's flood, the impact of which is still being felt.  The daunting challenge we faced was to put up the over 5.2 lakh flood-displaced in 962 camps. Our work was split into four  phases - rescue, relief, rehabilitation and resettlement. The rescue and relief part was over but rehabilitation and resettlement are still going on. Of the 2,450 houses destroyed in the flood, 1,250 homes were reconstructed and  work on the remaining ones is proceeding at a steady pace. We could also release  financial assistance to more than 80 per cent of the flood-hit.
An online platform has been created to monitor it. Every life is precious. But compared to the other districts, we could save more people. Indeed, the deluge was the most challenging natural calamity which occurred during my tenure as collector.

What kind of development does Kochi need?
The main challenge before Kochi is to meet  denizens' aspirations  and environmental sustenance. When we analysed data during the drought, the district had 4,000 ponds in the 1980s but the number came down to a mere 700 in 2017. Infrastructure projects like Kochi Metro, petrochemicals and other projects are needed but environmental balance should be maintained.

Several projects, including 'Numma Oonu' for the poor, were rolled out in the district. Are you really satisfied with its implementation?
Yes, we could do several innovative projects including Roshni project for  children of migrant workers. It was started in four schools but now has been expanded to 40 schools. The Puthuyugam Comprehensive Educational Project for economically and socially backward students was another project where we could help poor students. E-Jagratha, Numma Oonu, Thottara Punja project and  Pond rejuvenation programme are my personal favourites. Within a short span of time, we managed  to revive 300 ponds and  dig up nearly 400 new ponds.
As   Cancer Research Centre special officer, I managed to start the out-patient(OP) wing up and going within three months. The work is going on and we are planning to complete it by 2020. The work on the Medical College is also going on in full swing. Within a few years, Kalamassery will become the medical hub.

Any particular incident which touched your heart?
Not one, there were several. The first one happened on the night of August 17  last year. Several people were moved to  relief camps on that night. We were in urgent need of 20,000 food packets for distribution in rural areas. Though people brought 50-100 food packets they did not suffice. But one person came to the emergency operation centre and said he had brought 15,000 food packets which were neatly packed. I was really surprised.He did not want to take credit and went away almost immediately. Still, I don't know about his identity. It  turned out to be a blessing since we could distribute  food to the rural areas without wasting time. The second incident was similar. There was acute scarcity  of drinking water when the flood hit the district. But one guy texted me saying the water in his well was not contaminated by the floodwater. He asked me to take as much water as I wanted.

Your proudest moment as Ernakulam Collector...
When a migrant kid from Eloor secured full A+ in the Board Exam with the help of Roshni project. Several migrant students were not able to attend classes but we started identifying such kids and brought them back to school. In the morning we provided some refreshments. It gives me immense satisfaction that many have learnt Malayalam and they are now part of our culture.When their lifestyle shows improvement, it makes you feel happy and contended.  Implementation of online 'pokkuvaravu'  which was later extended to all the 127 village offices is another heartwarming development. Adopting  E-Offices at the collectorate will help to improve efficiency and accountability of work. E-governance can help to curb corruption to a great extent.

What should be  prime focus?
There should be more focus on the tourism sector. Apart from traditional tourist spots like Fort Kochi, Muziris and Hill palace, there are many untapped areas in Kochi. Areas like Kumbalangi, Kadamakkudi, Vypeen and Bhoothathankettu have lot of tourism potential. If we can  utilise it, Kochi will have more tourism opportunities.

Anyone in particular whom you will like to thank as you bow out...
The people of Kochi and the elected representatives. They stood by me during the challenges without  playing politics. Ernakulam has seasoned politicians. I'm also deeply indebted to my family as without their support  I couldn't have devoted so much time to perform my duties. Moreover, I was blessed with a dedicated staff.

K Mohammed Y Safirulla Kerala Floods

