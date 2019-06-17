Free tuition app for CBSE math relaunched

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Edorient Technologies, a Bengaluru-based edutech solutions provider with developing centres in Bengaluru and Kochi, has relaunched a free mobile app called Tutormine for CBSE mathematics for Class IV to XII. In a release, Ram Mohan Nair, CEO of Edorient Technologies, said the focus is on solving more questions and scoring more marks.

“Especially in mathematics, there are no shortcuts and students have to do a lot of practice by solving problems from their textbooks. Our Q&As supported with easy-to-understand and efficient videos are presented keeping this in mind.

These days, students are increasingly depending on the internet for their studies and more students come online searching for answers to various questions. Tutormine has identified these requirements of students for specific answers. It has, thus, organised thousands of questions from CBSE curriculum and created answers for them in both video and audio formats,” he said.

Tutormine app is available at PlayStore for download and is completely free to use. In addition to the app, the company also offers live, one-to-one, personalised, interactive online tuition for CBSE students.

With more than 600 experienced tutors from across India, Tutormine is capable of offering high-quality and cost-effective personalised tuition for all subjects for CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE and state board school syllabi.