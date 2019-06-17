I went in search of peace, says CI Navas on his vanishing act

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “I went in search of peace. I wanted to be alone for some time,” said Kochi Central Circle Inspector V S Navas, who was traced to Karur in Tamil Nadu on Saturday after he went missing for two days.The CI opened up when reporters asked about his sudden disappearance following the verbal spat he purportedly had with a senior officer over the wireless set on Wednesday night.

“I was living in a materialistic world. I needed to calm down my mind. I can’t take to drugs in search of peace. So I decided to leave without informing anyone,” said a visibly happy Navas.At no point, during the time when he stayed away, did he contemplate suicide, Navas said.“I happened to see news about my disappearance from Rameswaram. I could understand the pain my family and friends was going through. So I immediately decided to return home. But a Railway Police Force(RPF) officer recognised me at Madurai.I know the disappearance made some people disappointed but I am really happy that many supported me,” said Navas who declined to reveal further details about his disappearance.

However, it is learnt that CI has submitted a statement before the police stating that the mental torture from a top officer resulted in his disappearance.It was on Wednesday the CI went missing. However, the matter came to light only on Thursday when Navas’ wife lodged a complaint with the Kochi City police on her husband’s disappearance.

Navas was absent during a roll call around 11 pm on Wednesday and his superior, Assistant Commissioner P S Suresh, sought an explanation from him in this regard. Both officers had a heated exchange of words over the wireless set.

Following the incident, Navas failed to turn up for duty on Thursday.His wireless set and SIM card of his official number were found in his office.Meanwhile, City police commissioner IG Vijay Sakhare said action will be initiated based on the details provided in the report.