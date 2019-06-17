Home Cities Kochi

Spotting endangered birds on a bright sunny day

As many as 42 species of birds including resident birds and migratory birds were observed in the commemoration bird watching at Punchakari.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Noted ornithologist K K Neelakandan, popularly known by his pen name Induchudan, was remembered in the most gracious of ways by a group of birders in the capital city the other day. The bird watchers and nature lovers forum in the city Warblers and Waders organised a bird watching camp at the Punchakari-Vellayani wetlands marking the 27th Induchudan commemoration bird watching camp.

As many as 42 species of birds including resident birds and migratory birds were observed in the commemoration bird watching at Punchakari. The birders have said the results of the bird watching were very positive. “We could spot 15 individual birds. Normally, during this time, in June, since the monsoons are here, we do not get to watch many birds. An increased presence of Oriental Darter was seen and this shows the habitat support offered at Punchakari. Oriental Darter is a globally threatened bird and a bird included in the IUCN red data list.  There was a time when this bird could not be spotted, when the habitat was destroyed and when they were hunted here. They shifted to the zoo premises.

The increased presence shows there is a resurgence,” says C Susanth, ornithologist and founder of Warblers and Waders. The observance of breeding behaviour of a rather uncommon and threatened bird Pheasant-tailed Jacana was significant, he says. “The breeding behaviour of this threatened water bird was observed at Punchakari wetlands after an interval. The individual birds in breeding plumage were observed in the Vellayani lake portion. And it was a bit early too, which could prove to be a strategy by the birds to stay safe in the backdrop of the floods of last year. Water Cock, another threatened bird, was also seen,” he says. The sighting of Glossy Ibis, Black Headed Ibis, and Spot-billed Duck, Indian Moorhen, and Indian Coot and Cotton teal, local migrant birds were also significant, he added.

The organisation has been conducting Induchudan Commemoration Bird watching camps at wetlands and different forest areas since 1992 after the demise of the ornithologist Neelakantan. Senior birders and members of Warblers and Waders Susanth, R Jayaprakash, Krishnakumar and K Harikumar led the bird watching camp.

K K Neelakandan

