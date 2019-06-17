Tips to tackle PCOS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Consume low GI foods

People suffering from PCOS are often insulin resistant as well. The cells in their body do not use insulin as they normally should. This causes a rise in blood sugar levels and leads to increased secretion of insulin, eating foods that contain low Glycemic Index ensures that the spike in insulin is slow. Having whole fruits, vegetables, grains, lean protein, and healthy fats are some of the ways you can maintain a low GI diet.

Fats vs carbs

In our desperate attempt to eat healthy, we often stay from essential fats that play an important role in balancing hormones and improving insulin levels. Foods containing omega-3 fatty acids like certain fish, avocados, olive oil, and unsalted nuts or seeds can take the place of refined carbohydrates such as white bread, baked snacks, and sugary desserts.

Don't skip breakfast

Studies have found that eating regular meals is crucial in normalising the menstrual cycle. Making breakfast the biggest meal of your day and reducing the portion size at dinner has been proven to accelerate weight loss and thereby tackle problems associated with the syndrome.

Stay active

Perhaps the most effective way to put a check on the negative outcomes of PCOS is to follow a regular exercise regime. Staying on your toes by opting to take the stairs, practicing yoga, dancing or jogging at least three times a week can yield desired results.