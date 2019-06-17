Home Cities Kochi

Tips to tackle PCOS

In our desperate attempt to eat healthy, we often stay from essential fats that play an important role in balancing hormones and improving insulin levels.

Published: 17th June 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Consume low GI foods
People suffering from PCOS are often insulin resistant as well. The cells in their body do not use insulin as they normally should. This causes a rise in blood sugar levels and leads to increased secretion of insulin, eating foods that contain low Glycemic Index ensures that the spike in insulin is slow. Having whole fruits, vegetables, grains, lean protein, and healthy fats are some of the ways you can maintain a low GI diet.

Fats vs carbs
In our desperate attempt to eat healthy, we often stay from essential fats that play an important role in balancing hormones and improving insulin levels. Foods containing omega-3 fatty acids like certain fish, avocados, olive oil, and unsalted nuts or seeds can take the place of refined carbohydrates such as white bread, baked snacks, and sugary desserts.

Don't skip breakfast
Studies have found that eating regular meals is crucial in normalising the menstrual cycle. Making breakfast the biggest meal of your day and reducing the portion size at dinner has been proven to accelerate weight loss and thereby tackle problems associated with the syndrome.

Stay active
Perhaps the most effective way to put a check on the negative outcomes of PCOS is to follow a regular exercise regime. Staying on your toes by opting to take the stairs, practicing yoga, dancing or jogging at least three times a week can yield desired results.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PCOS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp