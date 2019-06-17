Home Cities Kochi

Trio held for assault on transwoman

The City Police on Sunday arrested three persons for allegedly assaulting a transwoman  at a petrol pump near the Town Hall here.

Sherin Antony at Central Police station

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The City Police on Sunday arrested three persons for allegedly assaulting a transwoman  at a petrol pump near the Town Hall here.

The victim was identified as Sherin Antony, a Fort Kochi native, who works in the housekeeping wing of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL). The incident took place on the early hours of Sunday and the accused were arrested based on the complaint lodged by the victim.
The arrested are Sijo (32) of Kamabalikandam in Idukki, Murali (37) of Edapally and Poulose (46) of Vaduthala.

“I was on my way to Fort Kochi from Kaloor where I stay in a rented house. Due to fuel shortage, I stopped my scooter at the HP petrol pump near the Town Hall. One of the accused came near to me and started asking me out. He later grabbed my hand and pulled me towards their car. As I shouted and tried to escape from them, they kicked me,” said Sherin.

“They were suspected to be drunk and were constantly abusing my sexual identity. When a few onlookers questioned their action, they assaulted them also. One of them in the group also hit me on the head,” Sherin said.

She alleged the police weren’t initially interested in accepting her complaint and recording her statement. But later they recorded her statement. “We have registered a case against the trio, who allegedly assaulted Sherin Antony, under Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint)  and 294-B (Utters any obscene words) of the IPC,” said Central Police Station Sub Inspector Sunumon K. It is learnt that the police have also collected CCTV visuals from the crime scene.However, the accused were granted bail.

