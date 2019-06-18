A platform where you can tell your inspiring life stories

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Everyone loves listening to stories but what if they were life stories of people you have never met before? To bring back lost conversations between people, engrossed in the gadget world is what ‘Stories Worth Sharing’ (SWS) are all about. Conducted in different cities, SWS is a platform where people can engage in a wide range of topics, from solo trips, relationship troubles to even serious issues like sexual assault. A session took place at Space and 19-year-old Lizbeth Godwin played host for the sixth edition.

Before the sessions started, people looked confused, while some found it difficult to strike a conversion with others. A few others were trying to make themselves feel comfortable.

Soon, the session began. “More than 15 people attended the session, in which only five turned out to be the speakers while the rest chose to listen. Nevertheless, the stories were inspiring and conveyed strong messages,” said Lizbeth.

Among the story-tellers was Hima Sebastian, a freelance trainer in English and soft skills. She spoke about kindness and how she continued to help someone even after she was bluffed by a person. “Once while travelling in an autorickshaw, I realised that the driver was upset about something,” she said. “After enquiring, he told me his mother was not in good health. So, I paid an extra amount. However, a few days later, I read newspaper reports on fraudulent activities by fake drivers. It sounded the same as the autorickshaw driver.” Hima knew that she had been tricked but she continued to help anyone in need.

Sreelekshmi Ushadevi, a techie spoke about her bond with her grandmother. “After being attached to my grandmother for so many years, suddenly she got Alzheimer’s disease,” she said. “But one day, I realised that she could remember some things. This was how I managed to rebuild my connection with her.”

One of the hilarious questions included mentioning, in one word, what the participants liked best about themselves. The word became part of the postcard souvenir that was being prepared by the organisers to take home after the event. SWS is definitely a stage for speakers to share inspiring life stories.