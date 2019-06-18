Bloodshed In the name of love

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The crimes were gory and extremely shocking. They followed the same pattern wherein a hapless woman was cruelly attacked and later set to fire, at public places. And, in all three cases, the accused was the 'jilted lover' who could not take no for an answer.

The recent murder of a woman cop at Mavelikkara by her male friend, who is also a police officer, puts the spotlight back on women's safety in Kerala, where incidents of such nature are turning common.

While such heinous deeds are justified by many citing the man was spurned after a long relationship, triggering him to commit the murder, such crimes hint at the changing Malayali psyche, especially in men, who can't take no for an answer.

According to Dr Arun B Nair, psychiatrist, Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, the modern lifestyle has made people more impatient and impulsive. "In the old days, proposing love involved a long wait. So, people, especially men, had the time to contemplate the consequence of such a relationship, helping them to accept reality. With the advent of digital world, we have turned impulsive and prone to overreaction in case of a negative answer. This aggressiveness is very common these days," says Arun.

Sandhya Rani, an advocate specialising in women's issue, reiterates this. She thinks society has been programmed to think men are offering women a favour by marrying or being in a relationship with them. "In all three cases, the men were trying to exert their dominance and power over the female. They couldn't accept rejection which is also a reflection of the patriarchal society we live in. The thought 'how dare she reject me' makes them commit such bloodcurdling crimes," says Sandhya.

Parenting

Experts think changes should happen at home. In many cases, it is faulty parenting that triggers such reactions. "The common practice of parenting prevalent here is authoritarian parenting, where children are made to obey everything. Another style is permissive parenting, where the child's desires are always satisfied. This style causes the child to create noise and problems whenever his desires are not fulfilled. All these cause impulsive behaviour in children," says Dr Arun.

Other factors like mental health issues contribute to such behaviour. "Borderline personality disorder, anti-social personality disorder and mood disorders too have a huge role in committing such acts," says the doctor.

The only solution, according to him, is life skill education. "It is a set of skill which every person should imbibe and practice to face difficult situations in life. This should happen from school level," he added.

Moving legally

When it comes to women's safety, though laws are in favour of women, the lack of awareness comes in the way. "When it comes to stalking, we have legal provisions for availing restraining orders. The first step towards that is to file a complaint at the police station. Restraining orders are issued not only by High Courts but by Munsif courts as well," says Adv Sandhya. But, the relative submissiveness women face in society is a hindrance. "The sad part is that very few women know about such provisions in law. Women are stopped from approaching police stations. They are viewed as 'bad' if they resort to such actions against men. Unless the perception of society changes, such crimes will repeat," says Sandhya.