‘District needs to strike balance between economic growth, ecology’

The outgoing Collector highlighted the innovative projects which were conceived and implemented under his watch.

KOCHI: Since Kerala is an ecologically-sensitive state, Ernakulam - home to the state’s business capital of Kochi - needs to strike a balance between economic growth and environmental conservation, outgoing District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla said here on Monday.

Addressing his farewell news conference at the Ernakulam Press Club, he said it was the severe drought in 2017 which prompted the administration to carry forward the pond rejuvenation programme to the next level. “Dealing with one-sided growth is a major challenge facing the district,” Safirulla said.
According to Safirulla,  joint efforts made by the public and district administration helped tackle the series of natural disasters which had struck the region in the last couple of years.

“The mid-August flood was the mother of all disasters. Ockhi cyclone, drought and the recent Nipah outbreak posed major challenges which were successfully tackled through collective efforts of government, administration and the public,” he said.

The outgoing Collector highlighted the innovative projects which were conceived and implemented under his watch.

“Numma Oonu’ aimed at ensuring a hunger-free Ernakulam and ‘Roshni’ helped to educate  children of migrant labourers.  ‘Puthuyugam’ helped around 400 Class XII students to perform well in entrance exams. ‘E-jagratha’ cyber project was launched in the district. We also managed to execute online mutation of property (pokkuvaravu) in 127 villages,” he said.

Sartorial splendour

Outgoing Ernakulam Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla’s farewell news conference had its share of light moments. On being asked by reporters why he was often seen in corporate blue-coloured shirts, Safirullah said it is a carryover from the past, first as a student and then during his stint in the private sector. And the penchant continues even after entering the Civil Service, Safirulla told an amused audience.

