Home Cities Kochi

Doctors' strike puts patients in the dock

Patients from all over the district who visited the Ernakulam General Hospital on Monday were in for a shock when they realised their objective would not be met soon.

Published: 18th June 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Patients wait for their turn at the Outpatient section of the General Hospital in Kochi on Monday, during doctors' strike  A Sanesh

By Swathi E
Express News Service

KOCHI: Patients from all over the district who visited the Ernakulam General Hospital on Monday were in for a shock when they realised their objective would not be met soon. The nationwide stir called by the state chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) to protest against the attack on a doctor in West Bengal, brought the functioning of the hospital to a standstill for two hours with doctors deciding to go on a strike from 8 am to 10 am.

"We came around 6 am and did not know about the strike," said a patient who had come with a fever. "We reached early thinking I could go for work after consultation but since the doctors were on strike, I had to take leave and wait till 10 am," she added.

A staffer at the OP counter of the hospital said people started coming in from 4 am. "Long queues are seen every day from 4 am and things weren't any different on Monday too. But, most people were disappointed to know about the strike. They had no clue and hence had to wait for long hours," he added.

With private hospitals going on a 24-hour strike, the number of patients who visited the government hospitals in the district was manifold. "We had gone to a nearby private hospital in the morning. But, once we came to know about the 24-hour strike, we decided to come here. We were unsure about whether the OP will function after 10 am here too," said a bystander of a patient.

According to the Superintendent of the General Hospital, Ernakulam, emergency departments like casualty and operation theatres were exempted from the strike. "The strike was only for two hours and the doctors started seeing the patients soon after 10 am," said the Superintendent of the General Hospital, Ernakulam.

Apart from extending solidarity to the doctors of West Bengal, the medicos want a central law to ensure their safety. "The main aim of the strike is to make the government take a decision regarding the safety of doctors. The government should bring a rule against people who attack healthcare workers and the hospital," said Dr Junaid Rahman MI, president, IMA Cochin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ernakulam General Hospital doctors protest Indian Medical Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp