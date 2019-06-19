For the love of fish and farming 

Swathi E By

KOCHI: It is said that it takes the hardship of over 86 people to bring a dish on your table. And, 'Meenkoottam', a group of fish lovers, wants to experience and appreciate the effort that goes behind farming.

So, they have decided to get together at Kadamakkudy on Saturday to explore the work that goes behind harvesting, plucking and preparing mussels (kallummakkaya). The session will be a learning experience for its members and the general public on how to process mussels, with the help of fishermen.

"We will pick mussels, learn about harvesting it and enjoy the delicious freshwater delicacies. Everything will be prepared by us and it is the joy of getting together with people that matters," said Anil Jose, coordinator of the group.

Besides, the meet will also provide the opportunity to buy pearl spot and sea bass grown in the cage fish farming model. "Since it is the breeding period, fishing them will cause a decrease in its population. So, the group highlights responsible fishing and presents the idea of consuming fish grown in farms. During the trawl ban, people catch fish from rivers and canals but that too is against responsible fishing. The fish we sell are all males grown in farms," he added.

As trawl ban is in place, causing scarcity of fresh fish, 'Meenkoottam', through its WhatsApp group, offers a platform for people to buy and sell fresh fish directly from the fishermen.

"When my friend called me and asked if I need fish caught in his relative's Chinese fishing nets, I started thinking of people who might be looking for the same," Anil said.

An active business happens in the group where both fishermen and buyers are members.

"It has become a really good platform for both parties as there were instances when the business was dry and a post in the group helped sell the entire lot. They sell, buy, talk about fish and even share ideas related to farming. In general, the group aims at creating an interactive platform for people to socialise in the name of fish," he added. People who are interested to be a part of Saturday's event can contact Anil Jose at 9447498430.