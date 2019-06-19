Home Cities Kochi

‘Government should clarify its stand on renaissance movement'

Following the recent comments by LDF leaders, KPMS said it will support the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Government only after having clarity about the renaissance movement.

Published: 19th June 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Punnala Sreekumar, general secretary, Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha arriving for the inauguration of ‘Navodhana Smriti,’ organised as part of the 79th Ayyankali commemoration day at Ernakulam Town Hall on Tuesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the renaissance movement is waning in Kerala, the state government should come out with a clear stand in the issue, Kerala Pulaya Maha Sabha (KPMS) state general secretary Punnala Sreekumar said here on Tuesday. He was speaking at the ‘Navothana Smriti’ organised by KPMS Ernakulam district committee as part of its 79th Ayyankali commemoration day at Ernakulam Town Hall.

“The LDF review report on Sabarimala as a cause of debacle in Lok Sabha polls is an ironic act of agreeing with the opponents’ views in the issue. It was the NDA which made it a political tool in the election. After defying the argument in the campaign, the recent development by the LDF creates a great concern in the public,” said Sreekumar. His comment comes at a time when many inside the LDF has been criticising the government’s position in the Sabarimala issue as one of the major reasons behind the drubbing in the LS polls.

Interestingly, the 620-km-long  Women’s Wall, the brainchild of KPMS, was organised as a support to the state government’s resolve to implement the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages access to Sabarimala.  Following the recent comments by LDF leaders, KPMS said it will support the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Government only after having clarity about the renaissance movement.

Cartoon controversy 

KPMS also lashed out against the discourse in the name of Kerala Lalithakala Akademi award-winning K K Subhash’s cartoon which portrayed rape-accused Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal. “When did Kerala decide to move away from laughter and creativity? If the government prefers to move forward with the renaissance, then they should change their position in the cartoon controversy too,” he said. 
N K Rameshan, district president; L Rameshan, state treasurer; P V Babu, state vice-president; T A Venu, Ramesh Mani, both secretariat members, C K Sivan, M Ravi, K M Suresh, state committee members of KPMS also spoke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punnala Sreekumar LDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp