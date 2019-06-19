Home Cities Kochi

Kochi looks at digital solutions for adapting to climate change

A German agency will soon launch the project to understand the science behind the phenomenon
 

Published: 19th June 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The difficulties being faced in understanding climate change science and adapting itself to the change in the city will be a thing of past. Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), a German development agency, is all set to launch a project in the city to understand climate change with the support of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solutions. 

The ‘ICT-based Adaptation to Climate Change in Cities’ project aims to develop a digital solution to strengthen climate change adaptation in Kochi. It will enable the local government and authorities to integrate evidence-based climate change adaptation into urban development by drawing upon innovative solutions to collect and analyse data, ideas, proposals, opinions and decisions. The project will be launched as part of the Indo-German Development Cooperation. 

To ensure replication of the ICT proposals on a larger scale, the project will apply technical solutions based on an open-source approach. This comprises the use of freely accessible open-source code that can be easily adapted to other cities or municipalities. Manuals will also be prepared to describe the methodology, along with proposals for incorporation into the municipalities’ standard processes and mechanisms for participation.

The advances of interactive visualisation using information and communication technology (ICT) are claimed to be a game-changer to communicate complex issues. The global project is working in India, Peru and Mexico with support from the German Federal Ministry for Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU). Dr Teresa Kerber, deputy project manager of GIZ global project, shared her experience from other cities during a workshop held as a part of the project in Kochi on Monday.

“The application will collect the data through public participation, thereby increasing awareness on the issues of solid waste management linked with clogging of drains. There are various challenges and rewards for maximum contributions that encourage users to share the data which can be used for planning and decision making. The application is being developed simultaneously for Bhubaneswar also,” she said.
During the inaugural session, Mayor Soumini Jain emphasised on the importance of factoring in climate change in urban planning. She appreciated the use of digital solutions that help in minimising the adverse impact of climate change. 

Scope of the venture

The project will enable the local government to integrate evidence-based climate change adaptation into urban development
To ensure replication of the ICT proposals on a larger scale, the project will apply technical solutions based on an open-source approach

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
climate change Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp