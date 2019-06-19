‘Mistakes in coastal zone mapping will be brought before court’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Slip-ups in the 1996 coastal zone mapping and problems in issuing building permits in the state will be the major defence points when they challenge the order to demolish their flat complex by the Supreme Court, said members of the Alfa Serene, which is one of the four apartment complexes in Maradu Municipality which were ordered to be razed down.

As many as 73 families are residing in the complex. Earlier, a Vacation Bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi froze the order to demolish the flat complexes considering a writ petition from the residents. The Vacation Bench ordered to maintain the status quo till the bench led by justice Arun Mishra - the same bench which issued the order - hears the petition in the first week of July.

Rashid Usman, president of Alfa Serene Owners Association, told reporters the Coastal Zone Mapping done in 1996 was full of mistakes.

“The 1996 map is inaccurate and even the Kerala High Court in 2003 mentioned that no definite conclusion can be made with the map. As per the map, our area comes under coastal zone 3. The recent clearer mapping prepared pursuant to a 2011 CRZ notification shows Maradu area categorised under CRZ-II. We request the court to consider this zone change,” said Usman.

Association secretary Sen Eapen said if the authorities had stopped the construction of this building or at least stopped the registration, they would have been in a better position.

“We relied on the approval documents given to us by the builder and relied on the bank loans and the inquiries done by the banks on the project before issuing the loans. Also, we paid the stamp duty at the sub registrar office, building tax and the land tax. So, we have been living in this community as legitimate owners. These facts will be brought before the court,” he said.

He also said the court should hear the issues of the residents. “A majority of our residents are retired people who have come here expecting a peaceful retirement life. We have sick and bedridden people here. The court should also consider these realities,” he said.