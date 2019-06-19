Rusty and rickety, they are an eyesore

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For Fort Kochi and Mattanchery residents, the Ernakulam Boat Jetty is the gateway to the city. And for those from the city, the jetty leads to the most touristy places in Kochi. The focal point, the boat jetty, however, has rusty and dysfunctional boats on either side of the landing, creating an eyesore to the otherwise uncluttered area.

Despite a government order passed about three years ago directing removal of the boats, nothing has happened.

"The boats were bought about 15 years ago when Ganesh Kumar was the then Transport Minister. They were constructed by the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC). These fibre boats were then distributed to several stations, including Kochi and Alappuzha. We currently have four such boats. However, the fibre is of low quality, thereby creating a lack of stability," said an official with the State Water Transport Department (SWTD).

The boats functioned for a year after which they began to show signs of wear and tear, with the weightless fibre making it difficult to steer the boats towards the landing.

Nevertheless, considering the jetty is a prime location within the city enabling another mode of transport, the sight of these boats does play a negative sub-conscious role. "When tourists come to the jetty, the first thing they see are these corroded, rickety boats. They associate the same to our functioning boats - it does paint an ill picture. We have asked those concerned to take the boats away but nothing has happened yet," he said. The presence of these boats has also created an obstacle. "With our incoming new fleet of boats, catamarans and water taxi, we require more parking space. These boats take up ample space. An appeal was given and KSINC was instructed to take the boats back. A joint committee was formed to call a tender but we were unable to get quotes due to the battered condition of the boats. However, it is up to the KSINC to dismantle or rebuild the boats," a official with the SWTD said.

Sources within the KSINC have a different story. "They are indeed old boats but if they were maintained well, they would not have become dysfunctional. These are the first fibre boats built under the Indian Register of Shipping boat class. Fibre was not much popular back then, which could also be another reason. The order which cited us to dispose of the boats was cancelled later and responsibility was given to the SWTD," he said.