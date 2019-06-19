Signatures of the  past and present

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The first thing that strikes you as you walk into Signs of Presence, a group exhibition of paintings, sculptures and graphic prints currently underway at Durbar Hall Art Gallery is the artists’ attempt at narrating experiences that are deeply personal. Art need not be a complex intellectual investigation, it can be ‘a memoir, a statement or a simple reminder of one’s hand skills’, reads the exhibition handbook. Conceptualised by Akhil Vijayakumar, Ayyappa Das I R and Vishnu C S, the three budding artists, and alumni of RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura, have rendered an imprint of their respective existence through diverse mediums.

For them, art signifies the validity of their past lives. Hailing from rural regions in Kerala, Akhil, Ayyappa, and Vishnu have marked the vignettes of life in the village by declaring their presence of then and now. A common signature that binds all three artists’ work is a Kerala of toil.

Akhil’s art conveys labour and its inseparable link to the earth by employing terracotta and charcoal for his miniature pictures. Almost every print has the bearing of a light source, either the sun or a lantern. “My work is an examination of daily life in a typical village in Kerala. The motif of the sun implies hope. I had to discontinue my studies for a while after completing bachelors in fine arts. This was a period of struggle which I correlated with the exertion that people in remote areas go through,” says Akhil.

As a sculptor, Ayyappa stresses the influence of Zen Buddhist ideology. Like the school of thought he espouses, the core of his work lies in exploring the potential of fusing different materials and their qualities while dealing directly with the essence of the substance rather than being bogged down by metaphysical ideas. He brings together disjointed things into a single space, the polarities make you think of the individual elements used in the composed arrangement.

One of Vishnu’s massive woodcut print painting which won the Lalithakala Akademi state award last year shows two masculine bodies drudging to pull a thick coir rope. The source of the effort is unknown, displayed together the scene can almost be thought of like an endless loop of labour. Although two dimensional, Vishnu art plays with textures, his settings are profoundly specific to the landscape of Kerala. The lush hues he applies to his oils on canvas paintings are an ode to his village in Alappuzha and the creatures that inhabit it.