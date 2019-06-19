Thaikkudam Bridge to perform at 51st edition of Summerfest in the US

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thaikkudam Bridge, the Kochi-based home-grown rock band, will perform in the 51 st edition of Summerfest music festival in the US.

The 11-day music festival featuring 800 bands from across the world is held at 11 venues. The band is the first from India to perform at the festival which will be happening at the Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This is the second time the band is to tour the US.

The fete, which is from June 26-30 and July 2-7, features music of all genres, including alternative, blues, contemporary, country, folk, gospel, hard rock, metal, hip-hop, jazz and more.

Key artists like Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Lopez and Lionel Richie will participate in the fete, a release said.