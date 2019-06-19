Vathuruthy RoB: Meeting of stakeholders to be held soon

Home Cities Kochi

During his tenure as MLA, the government had allotted Rs 30 crore from KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) for project implementation. 

KOCHI: The Vathuruthy Rail Overbridge (RoB) project, which is expected to solve the travelling woes of West Kochi residents, has got a lease of life with Hibi Eden, MP, resuming talks with officers concerned in this regard. Last week, Hibi convened a meeting with officers of Railways, Indian Navy, Cochin Port Trust, Cochin Shipyard and Kerala Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (RBDCK).  The MP, after the meeting, said, “All the stakeholders who attended the meeting have extended their support to the project.” 

As per the present alignment prepared by RBDCK, nearly one acre owned by Cochin shipyard will have to be acquired for the project. Hence, we have asked the RBDCK officers to revise the plan and prepare a new alignment which requires minimal land acquisition,” said Hibi.

“The meeting of RBDCK and Cochin Shipyard officers will be held to discuss the next steps. Our aim is to complete the project as soon as possible so as to end the travel woes of West Kochiites,” said the MP.

