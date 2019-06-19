Wage hike for Cochin Shipyard workers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The workers of Cochin Shipyard got a big boost on Tuesday after the ship maker entered into a long-term wage settlement with them, which will be effective from April 1, 2017, and valid for 10 years.

Under the agreement, nearly 1,500 workers of the Cochin Shipyard will receive a wage hike of about 15 per cent, a spokesman for the shipyard said.

“Nearly 1,500 workers of the shipyard will receive a hike of 15 per cent effective from 2017,” the spokesman said. He, however, did not divulge the fund outflow due to the hike.

The earlier wage settlement entered into with the trade unions was valid till March 31, 2017. The memorandum of settlement was signed in the presence of PK Lukas, Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner and Conciliation Officer (Central), Kochi. The current settlement has been arrived at after protracted negotiations between the management and the workers. CSL has already catered to the increase in wages in its books of accounts through the creation of appropriate provisions.