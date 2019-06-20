Ajithavally's determination pays off

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The sound of young voices discussing lessons emerge from an asbestos-roofed small shed at Anandhamkudy. The nondescript structure might resemble a shed, but it is actually a school - a centre that caters to the educational needs of around 14 students hailing from tribal communities living nearby. The building stands tall as a symbol of the dedication of teachers of Multi-Grade Learning Centres (MGLC), who continue to carry on with their work regardless of the unfavourable conditions.

The MGLC at Anandhamkudy might not look grand. But the blood and sweat of teacher Ajithavally, which helped realise the dream, gives MGLC a lustre. As someone who had to encounter a great deal of hardship to pursue education, Ajithavally wanted to ensure that the children from her locality are not subjected to the same ordeal.

“I had to trek long distances to reach the only school at Kuttampuzha. But I never missed a class,” she said. Ajithavally had to struggle a lot to satisfy her hunger for knowledge and the determination to grow in life.

“When I was doing my pre-degree course at Nirmala College, I couldn't appear for the English paper due to reasons which were beyond my control. Once I fell ill and the second time, the buses stayed off the roads. So I couldn't reach the exam venue,” she said. Several years on, the students still encounter the same problems, she said.

According to Ajithavally, it was not easy to set up the centre and teach the children. “Initially, the school was located at a place near to the town. It was just a shed but we had several students. However, when the owner of the land asked us to shift, we had very few options,” she said. So, she bought a patch of land using own funds and constructed a building.

“I had to face a lot of opposition and some people even sent a complaint to the Assistant Education Officer, Kothamangalam sub-district. I was accused of misappropriating funds. But the AEO was appreciative of my efforts when he came to know that the centre was set up using own funds,” she said.

The teacher, an ardent chenda player, said, “Even though there is an LP school near here, the parents prefer to send their children to the MGLC.”

