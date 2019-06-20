KSEB cuts tree trunks at Santhivanam; owner cuts hair in protest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A team of KSEB officials on Wednesday cut branches of three trees at Santhivanam, ignoring the protests of the landowner and green activists. Meanwhile, Meena Menon, the owner of the two-acre green refuge near North Paravoor, cut her hair in protest.

The board had erected a power transmission tower on the premises and drawn power lines without the permission of the landowner, inviting the ire of the green activists. Meena Mohan, had been battling against the alleged destruction of the grove by the KSEB that her family had been preserving for generations.

“In the name of monsoon pruning, they have cut the trunk of three trees which are more than 13 m high. They told me that five more trees will be cut as the branches will touch the power line. They are destroying a sacred grove. Though some of our supporters protested, the KSEB officials said they will arrest me if anyone tried to stop them.

If they arrest me, my daughter will be alone and I have no other way but to surrender. As a symbolic protest I cut my hair in front of the officials and have decided to send it to the Chief Minister and Electricity Minister”, Meena told Express. The KSEB officials could not be reached for comments.