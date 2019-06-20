Home Cities Kochi

Library rides high on a technology wave

Public Library is witnessing a rise in memberships, thanks to the installation of Radio Frequency Identification Device technology

The Radio Frequency Interactive Device Technology at Ernakulam Public Library

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: Reading isn't dying, not yet. In fact, it is only growing stronger, armed by new technology. The District Public Library at Convent Road affirms this fact. For, the library memberships, during the last one year, has grown by 2,000, taking the total number to 10,638. And, it is the Radio Frequency Identification Device (RFID) technology that helped the century-old library achieve the feat. 

"We installed the RFID technology three years ago, but its formal launch happened on February 2, 2018. Ever since the technology came into being, there is a steady increase in patronage. That too, without undertaking extensive campaigns like before," said Priya K Peter, librarian, Ernakulam Public Library. 
 Over a lakh books in English, Malayalam and Hindi were given tags last year.

The move was implemented as part of automating the library and a smart card was made available to every member to avail the services. The Ernakulam Public Library was the first in the district to introduce this facility. 

"Ever since the technology was implemented, we could save time. And, the word of mouth about RFID has been helpful. A lot of people are coming in just to experience the system. It has helped in the growth," added Priya.

The success of the technology has prompted the library authorities to extend the RFID facility at its counter in Infopark too.

"As of now, we bring selected books, including new ones, to the counter at Infopark that functions every Wednesday. But, the success of the RFID has prompted us to replicate the system at the Infopark too. This will enable better services for the readers. We hope to implement it as soon as possible, said Priya. 
The library has a counter at High Court too.

Short film on reading habit

Caterpillars are seen as a fuzzy worm-like insect but once they evolve into a butterfly, they become people's favourite. A man is no different. He is a caterpillar who can transform into a butterfly by taking to the reading habit.

This comparison forms the crux of the eight-minute short film made by the students and teachers of RPM High School at Kumbalam.

The short film was made as part of the week-long activities organised by the school in connection with Reading Week observance. "It is a modern interpretation of radio artist 

P Gangadharan Nair's poem  "Pala pala naalukal njanoru puzhuvay..." The world of books and reading are seen through the eyes of a 10-year-old student. It shows how reading helps us evolve into whatever we want," said Ambika P, Malayalam teacher.  Aadi Dev is the lead of the short film. 

