Tribal school dropout continues in Kuttampuzha

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Nestled deep in the forests of Kuttampuzha grama panchayat are many 'oorus' (tribal settlements) of each tribe. These tribes vary vastly from one another, not only in dialect but also traditions. Things look quite beautiful here. However, when it comes to children's education, tribals continue to lag far behind. 
An ongoing survey by Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK), has identified 20 dropouts, mostly from the high school section, this academic year.

According to the ST promoter at Kuttampuzha, the main reason behind tribal children dropping out is lack of awareness among parents about the importance of education. 

“The parents are not educated and they earn a living by collecting forest produce. So, they don't find anything wrong when their children lend them a hand,” she said. Also, the kids find it extremely difficult to live far away from parents and the environment they grew up in, she said.

Several students, who pass out of the Multi-Grade Learning Centres (MGLC), have to seek admission in either model residential schools (MRS) or regular schools situated far away from home. “Sometimes the schools are located in other districts. This becomes emotionally draining for the small kids in classes V-VIII. These are the years when kids need parental guidance,” said  SM Aliyar, progamme officer.
According to him, the problem of truancy can be solved if more MRS are set up in Ernakulam. “We just have one hostel and that too for boys. There are none for girls,” he said. “Do you know there were around

23 MGLCs in the area. Today there are just five, with they too running on borrowed time,” he said. 
“When we ourselves find it very disconcerting to send our children, especially those in the lower primary sections, to far off places for studies, how can you expect the tribals to be any different? We can rope in more students if school facilities are provided nearby. Neither the students nor  parents will have any more excuses to dropout of school," he said. 

All the children here are very bright, said Ajithavally, teacher at MGLC, Anandhamkudy. “Some students from the area secured full A+ for SSLC examination . So, just imagine how much they can do and how much their lives will change if they are provided with the means,” she said.

