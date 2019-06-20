Woman held for abandoning gold worth Rs 1 crore at airport toilet waste bin

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs Air Intelligence Unit on Wednesday arrested 27-year-old woman, who allegedly abandoned gold worth Rs 1 crore in a waste bin in the toilet of the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), Nedumbassery. The arrested is an Alappuzha native working in Dubai.

Three months ago around 2.8 kg of gold was found abandoned in the toilet, said Customs officers. “Soon after the recovery, we identified the woman from the CCTV cameras in the airport. Unaware about the investigation against her, she arrived from Dubai and was intercepted by officers at the airport,” an officer said.

Customs officers found that the woman was working at the HR department of a private company in Dubai. “Fearing the Customs checking, she abandoned the consignment in the waste bin. Later, she left for Dubai from Thiruvananthapuram airport. We suspect that she might have smuggled gold earlier too as she’s a frequent traveller,” an officer said.