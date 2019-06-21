Collector bans plastic items in Fort Kochi; violators to be heavily fined 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to curb the menace of plastic waste accumulating on Fort Kochi beach, the district administration on Thursday banned the use of items made using the material in and around the tourist spot. The ban, which was issued by District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirullah, comes in the wake of an increase in land and water pollution by the burgeoning amount of plastic waste being dumped on the beach and nearby areas.



According to sources in the Civil Station, items like plastic carry bags, non-woven carry bags, plastic flexes, banners, cups, straw, bottles, spoon, pouches, flags, sheets, cooling films, decorative items and things made of thermocol have been banned.

“Every vendor in Fort Kochi has to keep and collect bio-degradable and non-biodegradable waste in separate bins. The vendors also must dispose of the waste appropriately,” said an order issued by the Collector. It will also be the responsibility of the shopkeepers to keep their premises free of plastic.



“If the vendors and the shopkeepers fail to abide by the guidelines, they will have to pay Rs 2,000 as fine. If people dispose of plastic waste in public places other than a waste bin, they will have to pay Rs 1,000 as penalty. Those who sell plastic items will be slapped with a fine of Rs 2,000. Repeated offenders will have to cough up Rs 10,000 as penalty,” said the Collector.

According to him, plastic waste is obstructing the flow of water along the beach and it poses a serious threat to the health of the tourists frequenting the place. The city police commissioner, sub-collector and Corporation secretary have been entrusted with the implementation of the order.

Meanwhile, according to local residents, though several organisations and other establishments have taken up beach renovation and cleaning as part of their CSR efforts, they are focused on only one part of the beach. The other side remains pathetic.

According to shop keepers in the area, most of the waste is dumped by cruise ships that sail very close to Fort Kochi beach. There are calls to ensure supervision of such activities by ships and boats which are affecting the aquatic life.