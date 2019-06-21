Home Cities Kochi

Hackathon-2019 to be held on July 13-14

‘Hackathon’ will benefit those looking for an outlet for self-expression and creativity through technology, organisers said. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: IT services firm RapidValue, in association with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and NASSCOM 10,000 Startups, is organising ‘Hackathon-2019’ on July 13 and 14 as a flagship event providing programmers, application developers and technology buffs a platform to collaborate and code a unique solution. The two-day event will be held at KSUM’s Integrated Startup Complex in Kalamassery.
“Hackathon gives birth to several unhackneyed ideas that could be put into actual use by people around the world,” said Saji Gopinath, CEO of KSUM, the state’s nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities.

The participants are expected to form teams, not exceeding five members, and code a solution based on Social, Mobile, IoT, Analytics, Big Data, Cyber Security, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence or mGovernance.

“Each team will be given 24 hours to bring their ideas into fruition by working with new technology and tons of code,” said Rinish K N, chief technology officer of RapidValue. “Our main motive is to provide a platform for technical enthusiasts to showcase their creativity through technology,” he added.
RapidValue is a global leader in digital transformation for enterprises.
 They also provide mobility, omnichannel and Cloud solutions. 

The winning team will get a cash prize of `30,000, while the first and second runner-up will be awarded `20,000 and `10,000 respectively. Registration can be done at: http://www.rapidvaluehackathon.com, where the list of short listed candidates will be notified subsequently.

Hackathon-2019
