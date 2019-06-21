Meet this family of Yogacharyas

Home Cities Kochi

Right from the youngest to the oldest member, everyone in this family is passionate about yoga. 

The family of Yogacharyas at their residence at Eroor in Tripunithura | ARUN ANGELA

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The key to the health, strength and agility of every member of this family is the same one vouched by the sages of the past. On the day earmarked as International Yoga Day, this family of Yogacharyas is a role model for the rest of society. Right from the youngest to the oldest member, everyone in this family is passionate about yoga. 

Not only do they credit yoga for their good health but also the unity of their family. Even in this modern day of nuclear families, they stand apart and follow the traditional joint family system.
S Srikant, the eldest of the three brothers, said yoga for every member of the family is a passion. “We have been practising yoga from a very young age. I began learning yoga while I was doing my pre-degree course. Once the learning process began, all of us got hooked to it,” he said.
Instead of just keeping the knowledge of yoga to themselves, the residents of Eroor in Tripunithura are today engaged in teaching its nuances.

“My brothers S Rajendran, S Ayyappan and sister Indira along with their spouses except for my brother-in-law are regularly conducting yoga classes. I have been teaching yoga for the past 28 years. We conduct classes not only in the state and the country but also world over,” he said. The 15-member family is headed by the patriarch 71-year-old Subramaniam. “We have conducted over 6,000 classes between us and still continue to do so even though every one of us has a different day job,” said Srikant. 

According to him, thousands of foreigners and fellow countrymen who had been suffering from ill-health have regained their strength and vitality with the help of Yogacharya Rajendran. 

“For us, teaching yoga is a service. We don’t conduct classes with a monetary aim,” he said. “All three of us have been under the tutelage of Yogacharyas T G Chidambaram, Govindan Nair and Kanaka Subburatnam. Rajendran, however, went on to do advanced courses in yoga,” said Srikant.

