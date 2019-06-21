‘Njattuvela’ set to open state-wide in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state-wide launch of Njattuvela market, which will have agriculture products of farmers from various places, will be held on Saturday at Choornikkara.

Minister for Agriculture V S Sunilkumar will inaugurate the programme at a function to be held at the Panchayat Community Hall.

The exhibition cum sales of the products will continue for three days.

The seeds and saplings developed by various farms in the district, Agriculture University, Vegetables and Fruits Promotion Council Kerala (VFPCK) and Krishi Vigyan Kendra will also be available for sales. Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath will preside over the inaugural ceremony.