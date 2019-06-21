Home Cities Kochi

Palarivattom flyover: Bring culprits behind fraud to justice, says Sanu

He was inaugurating the DYFI Ernakulam district unit protest march against the former UDF government for the alleged corruption on Thursday. 

The Palarivattom flyover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vigilance inquiry into the alleged fund misappropriation in the construction of Palarivattom flyover must be completed immediately, and the culprits must be brought to justice, writer and critic M K Sanu has said. 

He also said the flyover case was one of the biggest corruption cases the state had ever witnessed and the action against the culprits would be a lesson for all corrupt officials and politicians in the state. 
“Some politicians took over the construction work of the bridge from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in order to loot public money. Such corruption cases will not help the growth of our democratic nation,” he said. 

DYFI state secretary A A Raheem said former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and former Public Works Minister (PWD) V K Ebrahim Kunju must resign from their MLA positions taking responsibility for the flaws in constructing the flyover. 

Writer and advocate Sebastian Paul said the former PWD minister can not wash his hands off the corruption charges.

“Ebrahim Kunju says a minister cannot stay at a construction site to ensure proper use of the construction materials. But a minister is responsible for ensuring proper implementation of the government projects,” he said. 

Hundreds of DYFI members participated in the protest. The members laid several wreaths on the bridge symbolising its death. S Sathish, DYFI state president, A Anshad, DYFI district secretary and former Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Chairman T A Sathyapal were also present. 

