Santhivanam: Pruning of tree trunks by KSEB leaves Greens fuming

KOCHI: The attempt made by Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officers to prune branches of trees beneath the 110 KV power transmission line on Santhivanam premises has triggered outrage among green activists. Meena Menon, owner of the green refugia, had cut her hair on Wednesday protesting the KSEB’s act of destructing the green lung, which houses three sacred groves.

Though the KSEB had informed Meena Menon that eight trees need to be pruned, the branches of only three trees were cut.

The KSEB officials who visited Santhivanam on Thursday said there was no need to cut more branches as there was enough clearance.

“It is unfortunate that a government that promises over implementing afforestation projects like ‘Pachathuruthu’ allows a government agency to destroy a green refuge considered ecologically sensitive,” said Kerala Biodiversity Board former chairman V S Vijayan.

“Installing a power transmission tower on private property, without the consent of the owner is a serious issue. They have misused a British era draconian act to deny the owner her fundamental rights. They have

committed gross injustice to the woman and her daughter,” he said. Meanwhile, green activists are planning to launch a fresh agitation against the destruction of the green lung as they believe that the KSEB will conduct monsoon pruning on Santhivanam premises every year.

Santhivanam, a two-acre refuge of greenery at Vazhikkulangara in Kottuvally Panchayat near North Paravoor is considered an ecologically sensitive coastal evergreen forest.

High Court dismisses owner’s petition

Kochi: The High Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by Meena Menon, owner of Santhivanam, a green patch near North Paravur, against a Single Judge’s verdict upholding the Additional District Magistrate’s order allowing the drawing of 110 kV lines over the property. Dismissing the appeal, the court allowed the owner to approach the authorities requesting the adoption of alternative methods such as drawing underground cables.

The court said the matter had become infructuous (ineffective and unproductive) in view of Kerala State Electricity Board’s submission. KSEB also said the height of the towers on the property had been increased and the height of the tower on the adjoining property had also been increased. For this, KSEB had to spend `27 lakh.