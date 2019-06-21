Home Cities Kochi

Santhivanam: Pruning of tree trunks by KSEB leaves Greens fuming

Santhivanam, a two-acre refuge of greenery at Vazhikkulangara in Kottuvally Panchayat near North Paravoor is considered an ecologically sensitive coastal evergreen forest.

Published: 21st June 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Santhivanam, the 200-year-old sacred grove at North Paravur. (File photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The attempt made by Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officers to prune branches of trees beneath the 110 KV power transmission line on Santhivanam premises has triggered outrage among green activists. Meena Menon, owner of the green refugia, had cut her hair on Wednesday protesting the KSEB’s act of destructing the green lung, which houses three sacred groves.

Though the KSEB had informed Meena Menon that eight trees need to be pruned, the branches of only three trees were cut. 

The KSEB officials who visited Santhivanam on Thursday said there was no need to cut more branches as there was enough clearance. 

“It is unfortunate that a government that promises over implementing afforestation projects like ‘Pachathuruthu’ allows a government agency to destroy a green refuge considered ecologically sensitive,” said Kerala Biodiversity Board former chairman V S Vijayan.

“Installing a power transmission tower on private property, without the consent of the owner is a serious issue. They have misused a British era draconian act to deny the owner her fundamental rights. They have

committed gross injustice to the woman and her daughter,” he said. Meanwhile, green activists are planning to launch a fresh agitation against the destruction of the green lung as they believe that the KSEB will conduct monsoon pruning on Santhivanam premises every year.

Santhivanam, a two-acre refuge of greenery at Vazhikkulangara in Kottuvally Panchayat near North Paravoor is considered an ecologically sensitive coastal evergreen forest.

High Court dismisses owner’s petition

Kochi: The High Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by Meena Menon, owner of Santhivanam, a green patch near North Paravur, against a Single Judge’s verdict upholding the Additional District Magistrate’s order allowing the drawing of 110 kV lines over the property. Dismissing the appeal, the court allowed the owner to approach the authorities requesting the adoption of alternative methods such as drawing underground cables.

The court said the matter had become infructuous (ineffective and unproductive) in view of Kerala State Electricity Board’s submission. KSEB also said the height of the towers on the property had been increased and the height of the tower on the adjoining property had also been increased. For this, KSEB had to spend `27 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSEB Santhivanam
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp