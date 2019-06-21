Home Cities Kochi

Suhas takes over as Collector, vows graft-free administration

‘Govt projects and schemes launched by outgoing Collector will be carried forward’

Published: 21st June 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

District Collector S Suhas interacting with people during a fact-finding mission to the sea erosion-ravaged Chellanam on Thursday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Corruption-free governance in the district will be accorded top priority by the newly appointed District Collector, S Suhas. He formally took over the charge from K Mohammed Y Safirulla on Thursday.
“I will try my best to ensure corruption-free governance in the district. The office will be always open for the public to resolve their grievances,” the Collector said. 

The Collector who reached office around 10.45 am wearing traditional Kerala attire said, “The government’s project and the projects launched by the outgoing District Collector will be taken forward. I will put my maximum effort for their timely implementation,” said the Collector.

He also said an action plan will be prepared to repair the damaged roads in the district. “A meeting with all the stakeholders convened and an action plan will be prepared to resolve the issue,” the Collector said. 
S Suhas who also served as Wayanad and Alappuzha Collector said, a special project for the fishermen community will be brought for the benefit of the community. 

“When I was the Alappuzha Collector I was immensely helped by the fishermen community during flood relief activities. I will also prepare special projects for the fishermen community in the district,” he said. Waste management in the district and development of Fort Kochi will be also among his top priorities.

Sea erosion at Chellanam: ‘Lasting solution to nagging problem within a year’

Kochi: In what could assuage Chellanam residents reeling undersea attack, District Collector S Suhas assured that the district administration will bring a permanent solution in a year to end their misery.  “The district administration will bring a permanent solution to protect the residents from sea erosion. We will prepare and implement an action plan before the next monsoon,” said the Collector while interacting with the Chellanam residents during his visit to the coastal area on Thursday.

For this, the support of the public and the government agency is necessary, he said.  He said that the geo bags were to provide temporary relief from the intense sea erosion.  He said an urgent meeting of the departments concerned will be convened to discuss the issue.

“The projects to provide a permanent solution for sea-erosion is in the final stage and the tender proceeding for the project worth Rs 8 crore will be started soon. The Irrigation department will be constructing the seawall and district administration will provide the necessary support,” the Collector added.

